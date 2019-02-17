“Culture” is open to many different interpretations — it is essential to determine precisely what you are assessing. Are you looking to be a barometer of the organisation’s culture or to provide insights into a specific aspect of the business? This will, in turn, dictate which approach to auditing culture will be most suitable for your organisation. The challenge is to make it meaningful and measurable — “do the right thing” is not easily assessable. Focusing a “lens of culture”, such as risk or well-being, is often more concrete because it addresses a specific issue.