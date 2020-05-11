With limits still in place on user traffic, landlords must try and derive cost savings

Commercial buildings across the UAE are slowly getting back into action after a prolonged closure, partial or full. But there are ways to generate cost and efficiency savings as operations get back to normal. Image Credit: AP

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to thousands of empty buildings as offices, malls and other commercial spaces shut down across the Mena region.

Even as some facilities, including malls, begin to reopen, they are operating at drastically reduced occupancy and likely to do so for some time yet.

In the UAE, all malls must maintain an occupancy ceiling of 30 per cent of the mall, retail outlet or a restaurant’s common and gross leasable area.

Many other buildings, including hotels and offices, are not likely to return to normal operations for a considerable length of time. Occupancy levels in Dubai’s hotels dropped by almost 30 per cent year-on-year for the first week of March amid coronavirus concerns, according to data and analytics company STR.

For building and facilities managers, owners and operators, having buildings at low or zero occupancy for extended periods of time means a significant change in operating requirements, and a need to adjust building systems accordingly.

Press reset

To secure a successful restart, now is the time to plan for operational optimisation, to validate your property’s business model, and to adjust the operating concept for long-term value creation potential. From repurposing a property to adapting new strategies to secure a strong comeback for your business assets once the industry restarts, UAE stakeholders are considering a multitude of things — from operational changes to strict hygiene measures in line with the government’s efforts.

The process of switching to low occupancy operations should start with a checklist of all your major HVAC and building automation assets, including chillers, air handlers, boilers, fan coils, packaged terminal air conditioners, and rooftop units. You need to know which of these key components are in operation, drawing energy and managing environmental conditions.

First steps

Before you get started on making adjustments to systems, it’s important to document changes that are made to systems and parameters. The typical low-occupancy set points that are used during weekends can be exceeded when facilities are unoccupied for months; so setpoints for temperature can move more drastically.

You should also factor in the changes to BTU (British Thermal Unit) load. HVAC systems are calibrated to a certain estimated BTU load for typical occupancy. But that will change with low occupancy.

Take advantage of variable speed drives (VSDs). Your building’s systems are designed for near full capacity, not low capacity. With a fixed speed drive, your energy use will remain constant regardless of output.

Usage defined

Any reduced-occupancy plan also needs to allow for remaining staff. so you should consider the essential areas that they still need to occupy and ensure staff are still going to be comfortable.

During low occupancy, venting out particulates and maintaining proper carbon dioxide dilution is still necessary. Overall, the idea is to ease off temperature controls to boost energy efficiency. You can consult your building’s automation service partner for optimal settings.

Humidity stills needs to be monitored, as mould and moisture can become a problem if indoor dew points are not properly maintained.

Tweaks to IT

For IT systems, it is important to maintain the pre-defined setpoints for temperature to prevent any overheating. Most electrical rooms, however, are actually rated for outdoor operations, meaning higher temperatures can be safely maintained, which can be another source of energy saving.

Commercial kitchens and similar areas, which have equipment including exhaust fans and make-up fans, should be focus areas. Fans, freezers and refrigerators that are often set to run 24/7, can be shut down entirely if the kitchen facilities are not in operation.

Water systems should not be shut off, and it is important to make sure that you maintain minimum levels of water flow through the system. Stagnant water creates a health risk in domestic systems and can lead to higher than normal corrosion in non-potable systems. Boilers and hot water systems can be reduced or shut down, after taking specialist advice.

Finally, when making all these changes, it is important to monitor the building, and to keep documenting settings and processes. Regular monitoring of the facility will help to ensure that changes are not causing any problems such as moisture or hotspots, and to ensure that the changes are having the desired effect.