Daiso Japan offers one of the most exciting and attractive shopping experiences in retail. With most of their 70,000 everyday household items priced at Dh7.35 (inclusive of VAT), the experience doesn’t hurt the pocket either! This Japanese brand has created waves internationally with a clear philosophy of providing customers find “surprises and fun” on every visit.

There is a unique form of energy in every store, generated from all the excitement of seeing products you were searching for or never knew you needed. The products range from everything including homeware, kitchen utensils, dining sets and cutlery to washing baskets, stationery, sewing supplies, seasonal items like Halloween, festive, Easter, Ramadan and Eid products, garden, pets, hobbies, do-it-yourself, storage solutions, toys, and school stationery, there’s undoubtedly something that you need. Whether you’re looking for pen holders, engraving tools, torches, decorative flowers, lunchboxes or slippers, Daiso Japan has it all covered. Everything may be at a lower price than expected, but that is the Japanese way of doing things — high innovation, innovative design, low cost. If you haven’t been to Daiso Japan yet, it is a journey well worth making to see what you have been missing.