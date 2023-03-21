Dubai: E-commerce and cloud company Amazon opened a new fulfilment centre in Dubai on Tuesday.
The centre, located in Dubai South, has a storage capacity of 2.1 million cubic feet and will increase by 70 per cent the company’s total storage capacity in the UAE.
Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, commented: “At Dubai South, our mandate is to support the government’s economic diversification efforts through the different services and solutions that we provide to local and international companies. We have created a world-class logistics, supply chain and warehousing infrastructure ecosystem, making it an ideal location for Amazon’s new facility. We are thrilled to welcome the company’s second Fulfillment Centre in our Logistics District, as hosting a global e-commerce company like Amazon expanding its investment in the UAE brings us closer to our mission to catalyze the UAE’s economic growth.”
Helal Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, added: “Dubai’s leadership has outlined a clear economic growth roadmap for the coming decade that capitalises on the emirate’s business enabling infrastructure and highly developed global logistic network to deliver accelerated expansion opportunities for both international and local companies, whilst offering a strong competitive advantage to those choosing Dubai. In line with our Economic Agenda 2033’s (D33) strategic objectives, we welcome the ongoing expansion of Amazon here and its catalyzing role in the wider development of an economy centered on innovation and technology that enables talent.”
The new facility will house innovative solutions for its operations, close to 3km of conveyance equipment, spread across five floors and covering an area of more than 350,000 sqft.
Amazon recently announced its commitment to host products from 100,000 businesses, including local SMBs, on its UAE website Amazon.ae by 2026, in support of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to make Dubai a global digital economy.