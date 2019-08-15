Dubai: Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) on Thursday announced the appointment of Eng. Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi as its Director General. The move aims to develop a new executive leadership commensurate with the corporation’s expansion stage of development to enable it to reach better levels of products and quality of services.

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs and Chairman of Emarat, affirmed the corporation’s commitment to work towards achieving its vision as a leading oil corporation in the Gulf region, providing the best value for its customers and improving the quality of its products and services, thus enhancing the commercial and institutional position of the corporation. “We value the efforts made by Adel Khalifa Al Shaer, the former Director General of the corporation, who has pivotally contributed over eight years to achieve specific accomplishments of the corporation,” said Al Tayer.