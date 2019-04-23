Al Ghandi Auto and Liberty have assured that they will work closely with GM to manage the transition in a way that customer service continues as seamless as possible. Image Credit: Al Ghandi Auto

Highlights This marks the end of the more than four decades long association between Liberty Automobiles Company and General Motors

Al Ghandi Auto and Liberty have assured that they will work closely with GM to manage the transition in a way that customer service continues as seamless as possible

Dubai Al Ghandi Auto, official Chevrolet dealer in Dubai, is widening its base and portfolio in the UAE with the addition of Cadillac franchises for the entire country, and Chevrolet and GMC franchises in the Northern Emirates. The company announced that starting on April 23, 2019, its dealerships will take care of sales and aftersales services for Chevrolet and GMC customers in Dubai and the Northern Emirates and for Cadillac customers across all emirates.

This also marks the end of the more than four decades long association between Liberty Automobiles Company and General Motors. With effect from today, Liberty will no longer be the Cadillac dealer for the UAE or Chevrolet dealer for the Northern Emirates.

"For more than 30 years, Al Ghandi Auto has become a leading supplier of automotive and related services in the UAE," said Buti Saeed Mohammad Al Ghandi, Managing Director of Al Ghandi Auto. “Through this realignment, we are increasing our ability to deliver high quality products and exceptional services to our customers today and in the years to come,” he added.

Mark Jenkins, CEO at Al Ghandi Auto noted that growing the company’s representation of brands that understand customer needs and automotive ingenuity is a milestone, and expressed confidence that the expansion will help General Motors and Al Ghandi to continue to grow their successful legacy in the region. “We are excited about this new opportunity and look forward to providing the highest standard in customer experience across the UAE,” he said.

Commenting on the realignment of dealerships, John Roth, President and Managing Director of GM Africa and Middle East, said; “For over 43 years, Liberty Automobiles Company has helped grow the Cadillac and Chevrolet brands within the UAE and been exceptional partners, for which we give them the utmost appreciation. With a relationship spanning more than three decades, we know Al Ghandi Auto will honor the Cadillac and Chevrolet brands, and provide its discerning customers with the highest standards of service.”

Chevrolet and GMC customers in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will continue to receive sales and aftersales services from Bin Hamoodah Trading & General Services.

Al Ghandi Auto and Liberty have assured that they will work closely with GM to manage the transition in a way that customer service continues as seamless as possible.