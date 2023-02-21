Dr Dhananjay Datar, popularly known as Masala King, has created a brand for himself with his wide range of authentic Indian food products. As a pioneer, his initiatives continue to play a vital role in the UAE’s food retail industry. It goes without saying that Al Adil Trading is the name that stands out in the highly competitive retail market.
Dr Datar has built the region’s most preferred retail chain through hard work and dedication. His astute business sense and strong marketing knowhow have been instrumental in Al Adil Trading becoming the leader in this segment. While Indians living in the UAE love to explore new cuisines, they still prefer to enjoy the authentic Indian taste and flavours they grew up eating from their childhood. Al Adil, with its wide range of spices pickles, flours, and pulses, is the place to buy real Indian food products. With around 10,000 food items, Al Adil is the first choice for Indian households in the UAE.
“We produce masalas, spices, pickles, flours, pulses and other Indian food items under the Peacock brand name. Our outlets also have attached grinding mills. We have our own manufacturing unit at Al Quoz industrial area and Dubai Investment Park,” said Dr Datar.