Ajman: Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, approved the Ajman Government's public budget worth Dh2.920 billion, a rise of 21 percent compared to last year's budget, which is deemed the largest in the emirate's history.
Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, stressed that the new budget underscores the vision of Ajman's leadership and its determination to continue modernising government work, to meet its aspirations to establish a happy community and a sustainable and competitive economy.
It also prioritises community members' well-being and prosperity, he added, affirming that this year's budget highlights the keenness to advance the emirate and its community, provide citizens and residents with the best services, attract investors, and ensure that the community has decent lives.
Some 39 percent of the public budget has been allocated for roads, bridges, parks and facilities, which will strengthen the emirate's security, environment, culture and entertainment sectors while 40 percent has been allocated for economic affairs, and 19 percent for supporting smart digital transformation.
"On the directives of Sheikh Humaid, the 2023 public budget, the largest in the emirate's history, will be a new milestone in its process of development," Sheikh Ammar said.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al-Nuaimi, Representative of the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, clarified that the budget mirrors the distinguished financial planning of various departments in the emirate.
Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the Department of Finance of Ajman, said that the 2023 budget is balanced and without deficit, noting that the Ajman government's financial planning foresees the requirements for Ajman's journey of sustainable development.
He also stressed the department's keenness to ensure the sustainability of the government's financial resources, identify financial risks and manage them wisely, by focusing on innovation and creative thinking, according to the best international standards.
Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman, said that Ajman's 2023 budget, approved by Sheikh Humaid, is in line with the emirate's aspirations and confirms its determination to continue the development process.