Ajman: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, approved a Dh2.417 billion budget for the Ajman government for 2022, 17 per cent more than last year.
Infrastructure, community facilities and the environment account for 39 per cent allocation in the budget, economic affairs gets 34 per cent, public services 19 per cent, and public order and safety get eight per cent.
“The emirate’s budget and community projects aim to create a distinguished model that embodies the principles of the leadership, which prioritise peoples’ happiness and building a prosperous community,” Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, said.
The Crown Prince highlighted the Ajman government’s keenness to support leading projects in community development, implement ambitious strategies to improve the quality of life in the emirate and launch comprehensive infrastructure projects.
Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of Ajman’s department of finance, said the 2022 budget is balanced and has no deficits due to the adoption of innovative fiscal policies and flexible approaches to achieve financial stability in the emirate.
The budget meets the development needs of the emirate, and relevant capital and development projects will serve the emirate’s general economic environment, which will reflect the happiness and satisfaction of community members, he stated.