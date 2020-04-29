Start-ups can take full advantage of AFZ’s digitized services Image Credit: supplied

Ajman Free Zone has witnessed a surge in their e-commerce package where business owners can establish a digital platform to introduce their products online. The package is particularly suited to businesses in the F&B; fashion and jewellery; automotive; media and entertainment including events ticketing; industrial equipment; and home, office and personal utilities trade.

There has also been a rise in demand for freelancer and pioneers licenses during the past six months. Figures show a triple-fold increase in the issuance of freelancer licenses and a six-fold for pioneers licenses, available for people aged between 18 and 30, aimed at under graduates, postgraduates and young entrepreneurs.

The move comes in response to the booming e-commerce sector which is growing at the phenomenal rate of 23 per cent every year in the UAE. This is down to a number of factors including the widespread use of mobile phones, the retail buying habits of millennials who make up 30 per cent of the UAE population, the tightening of digital payment security measures by financial institutions and the backing of governments cognizant of the escalating potential of e-commerce in securing a robust and progressive economy.

On a global scale, the e-commerce sector grew 19 per cent in the past year, and it is anticipated that this will be boosted by the current trend of remote working due to COVID-19. Latest statistics show that 85 per cent of the global workforce is currently working from their home.

Start-ups can take full advantage of AFZ’s digitized services which include easy online business set up and e-payments through the organisation’s dedicated customer portal.

There is also a payment installment option to assist new businesses with initial outlay and cash flow planning, and a complete waiver of the e-channel fee, equating to Dh 5,000, a measure which was introduced as part of AFZ’s fiscal relief incentive launched in response to COVID-19.

For more information on the packages being offered by AFZ, please visit their website, Afz.ae or email us on info@afz.ae or call 800AFZA