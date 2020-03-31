All you need to know about setting up a business at Ajman Free Zone

Top reasons to start your business at Ajman Free Zone

Digitised business setup and services A business ecosystem that offers a diversity of different industrial sectors, and a digital B2B platform to grow your company World-class Infrastructure in a thriving epicentre of business and trade 100 per cent company ownership, with company packages to suit every business vision Multifaceted working spaces to suit a wealth of requirements Custom-suited warehouses with on-site security, conveniently located close to major roads Close proximity to the major International Port of Ajman, and airports in Dubai and Sharjah A host of value-added services including the benefit of AFZ’s partnerships with leading banking and financial institutes, educational entities, health providers and government and private entities 30 years legacy, with many AFZ investor companies enjoying longevity

Key sectors represented at the Free Zone

More than 8000 companies are based in Ajman Free Zone, representing a wealth of industries. Here are the five sectors which show great growth potential - technology, healthcare, retail, education and F&B

Infrastructural support

THE BUSINESS HUB AT AFZ HEADQUARTERS

The Hub, a dedicated business space within AFZ’s headquarters, boasts a flexible workspace dedicated to freelance workers, and a custom-built furnished office space, suitable for entrepreneurs and businesses. These executive offices comprise units ranging from 5m² to 8m². The hub also offers facilities such as a dedicated lounge, guest rooms, meeting rooms, laptops and other electronic services to support businesses. Offering co-operational cost-effective work-spaces, these are ideal for start-ups and small businesses wanting to minimise financial outlay, as there are no overheads.

WAREHOUSES

Based on the specific requirement, pre-built warehouses ranging from 100 sq m are available in a specially designated area boasting a well-designed, fit-for-purpose infrastructure offering easy access to the port. These offer ample loading and offloading areas, on-site security, and are situated on wide roads and are just five minutes’ drive from Ajman Port.

ON-SITE ACCOMMODATION

A value addition for any company employing a large workforce is AFZ’s on-site accommodation suitable for workers, saving companies considerable logistical costs. Located close to the warehouses, facilities include private accommodation, restaurant, and rooms with high standard, aligned with UN rules and regulations.

COMMUNITIES

An office at Al Zorah, Ajman Free Zone

AFZ boasts several communities offering opportunities for different business models like car trade, hotels, schools and retails. Al Zorah is a premium lifestyle and leisure destination that accommodates a number of residential complexes, an 18-hole golf course as well as leisure and F&B outlets. From here, Ajman Free Zone operates a world-class, furnished Business Centre within The Pavilion, consisting of nine executive offices and eight smaller offices, as well as ample on-site parking.

Your digital gateway to business

How AFZ helps businesses run their operations seamlessly, reducing delays and costs

AFZ has invested heavily in state-of-the-art technology to ensure the highest efficiencies for businesses. A company can be established within Ajman Free Zone from anywhere in the world in three easy steps via a state-of-the-art digital gateway.

Once you are a customer, a customer portal offers more than 150 services to support everyday ongoing requirements. These services include essential administrative tasks such as online application for local import and export clearance. All registered companies have access to e-services, with an average of 92 per cent adoption per month.

Additionally, AFZ CONNECT is a business-to-business platform for customers, offering them access to a global directory of businesses to facilitate buying, selling and networking.

Some of the key highlights of AFZ’s digital services are:

WhatsApp for Business:This service allows businesses to begin the set-up of their operation in the free zone in a few easy steps. It will also enable the re-registration process to take place in a similarly straightforward manner.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA): The RPA system, which works 24/7, allows transfer of data without the need for a human interference. An artificial intelligence (AI) feature will analyse data and ensure that it is correct. The new system will reduce licence processing time and increase AFZ competitiveness.

APP-Smart Glass: This service assists in the inspection and monitoring of all AFZ investors to ensure compliance. It comprises a smart app along with digital glasses that can read,and scan faces of applicants before correlating the scans with the aligned paperwork. This will speed up the inspection process considerably, thereby reducing costs and increasing efficiencies.

Location-specific advantages

A 30-minute drive to Dubai International and Sharjah airports allows convenient access to both Eastern and Western markets

Adjacent to Ajman Port, a significant maritime focal point, boasting 5,200 metres of quay length, accommodating 12 multipurpose berths connected by regular feeder service links with regional hub ports

Excellent connectivity to an international road network from Ajman to neighbouring emirates and countries

Financial incentives package in response to COVID-19

Fines

Licences renewed are exempt from licensing fees and late renewal fines

In the case of license cancellation, company will receive a 50 per cent discount on accumulated fines

Fees

Cheque services fees waived for three months

An easy instalment payment plan

Labour accommodation rent fee reduced by 25 per cent

Smart services subscription warranty

For new companies, AFZ will cover the cost of their E-Channel Warranty (Dh5,000)