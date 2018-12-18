Ajman: The general budget of the Ajman Government for 2019 to 2021, a portion of which is geared towards improving the business environment in the emirate, has been approved.
In the latest budget approved by His Highness Shaikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, supreme council member and ruler of the emirate, more funds are being allocated for future expenditures, with the outlay amounting to Dh4.14 billion, a growth of 17 per cent.
The general budget for the 2019 fiscal year was also approved, as part of a financial plan valued at Dh1.380 billion and without a deficit.
The biggest chunk of the budget is split between infrastructure, community facilities and the environment, which account for 37 per cent of the total expenditure, while economic affairs account for 25 percent, as Ajman seeks to improve the business environment, while 21 percent goes to public services, and 17 percent to public order and safety.
The allocations is said to reflect the directives of Shaikh Humaid and the goals outlined in the Ajman Vision 2021, which both seek to promote the well-being and happiness of the emirate’s residents, provide the best services and ensure the fiscal sustainability and the emirate’s competitiveness.
Shaikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ajman ruler’s representative for administrative and financial affairs and chairman of the Department of Finance, said that the budget plans to link financial planning with strategic planning, which reflects the department’s vision of improving spending, achieving sustainable financial development, and boosting the emirate’s competitiveness, in line with the Ajman Vision2021.
He also highlighted the efforts to achieve financial sustainability and increase expenditure, to meet the requirements of government agencies and enable them to control government spending.
He pointed out that the budget’s largest allocation is divided between infrastructure, community facilities and the environment, which account for 37 percent of total expenditure.
Economic affairs account for 25 percent, to improve the business environment while 21 percent is allocated to public services, and 17 percent to public order and safety, he added.
From WAM