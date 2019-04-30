The technology may be worth as much as $122 billion to UAE economy

Dubai: The first-ever AI Everything Summit began in Dubai on Tuesday, organised by the UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence, in partnership with Smart Dubai.

The event was opened by Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, CEO and chairman of the Emirates Group.

Included among the many dignitaries present for the event was Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, director general of Smart Dubai.

The organisers of the summit say it is intended to “promote initiatives, collaborations, partnerships and breakthroughs in the field of AI,” while harnessing its “positive impact for governments, businesses, social enterprises and humankind in general.”

The event is expected to explore the application of AI-based technologies across various sectors, including government, the creative economy, social enterprises, education, energy, finance, health care, transport, tourism, retail, security and telecommunications.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, the summit is taking place from April 30 to May 1, 2019, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“It is clear that artificial intelligence has grown into a bona fide sector of its own — and a rapidly expanding one at that,” said Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr in a statement. “AI is gaining tremendous momentum around the world,” she added.

Recent studies have predicted that AI will account for 45 per cent of the world economy’s total gains by 2030 — or $15.7 trillion (Dh57.65 trillion) — and as much as $122 billion to the UAE’s GDP by 2030, according to Bin Bishr.