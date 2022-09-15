Abu Dhabi: Agthia Group PJSC’s shareholders approved the board’s proposal for an interim cash dividend payment of 8.25 fils per share, with a total value of Dh65.31 million for the six months ending June 30, 2022.
Agthia recently posted strong H1 results with revenues reaching Dh2 billion, up 51 per cent year-on-year. Net profit attributable to shareholders grew to Dh118 million for the period, a 74 per cent increase compared to H1 2021.
Agthia recently announced a Dh90 million investment in a manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia to drive growth for its protein vertical and in response to strong demand from local customers. Also, in July 2022, the board approved the acquisition of a strategic 60 per cent stake in Auf Group, a specialised healthy snack and coffee manufacturer and retailer in Egypt.