Agility provides end-to-end supply-chain solutions from freight, custom clearance, delivery, warehouse management (including inventory management) and distribution (transportation) services for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), in particular food items. Once cleared from customs, Agility delivers the containers to its temperature-controlled warehouses in the UAE.
Containers are then unstuffed, inventory is segregated and managed to ensure First-In-First-Out System is applied, i.e. all products are dispatched in line with their date of expiry. Hence, majority of the work is done at the warehouse where rigorous and diligent stock inventory management is critical.
Agility’s temperature-controlled trucks loaded with FMCG perishables leave the warehouse as early as 4am to reach destinations on time and arrive first at loading bays of major supermarkets and retail outlets. An early departure is to ensure that fresh food products reach the market shelves as soon as the door opens for business. In Abu Dhabi alone, Agility delivers to more than 60 delivery points on a daily basis.