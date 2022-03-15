Dubai: The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education (AGFE) and Udacity are partnering to launch TechUp, a programme that provides young people with foundational digital literacy skills and highly specialised market-driven technical degrees to close the digital skills gap.
The partnership will target national university students, recent graduates, residents across all the emirates, people of determination, and those at risk of losing their jobs due to automation, by providing them with the opportunity to enroll in “nanodegree” programmes co-developed by some of the world’s best companies such as Google, Amazon and BMW, among others.
With over 2,000 projects specifically designed by industry leaders, TechUp will focus on three main areas: User Design and Research, Agile and Agile Frameworks, and Data Analysis and Data Visualization with Power BI.
Speaking on the establishment of the programme, Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, the CEO of AGFE said, “By driving sustainable progress in upskilling our young people, we are investing in the future, one which places Emiratis at the nexus of opportunity. Our collaboration with Udacity is informed by what we could see as a key need for a growing economy, the need to bridge the employability gap.”
Udacity CEO Gabriel Dalporto said “the partnership is an opportunity for Emirati youth to gain a competitive advantage for the workforce of tomorrow”.
“The lack of digital talent globally is an existential threat to all nations and businesses. It is imperative that foundations like AGFE and private sectors work together to close the digital talent gap by investing in talent transformation.