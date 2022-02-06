Dubai: The UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition – AEEDC Dubai 2022 has generated record-breaking business deals worth $3.9 billion, it was announced on Sunday.
The three-day conference and exhibition, which brought together oral health practitioners and producers from around the world, showcased the latest innovative technology and provided companies in the industry an opportunity to forge long-term deals and joint investments to serve the needs of local, regional, and international markets.
AEEDC Dubai attracted 66,000 participants from 155 countries and showcased 4,800 state-of-the-art products from 3,600 major dental and public health companies in the field of oral hygiene and dentistry. The event featured a total of 22 official country pavilions. The exhibition and conference also saw several dedicated training courses, workshops, and student poster competitions.
Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, executive chairman of AEEDC Dubai and the Global Scientific Dental Alliance, and chairman of INDEX Holding, stated: “We are proud of the successes generated by the event over the years, which reflect the UAE’s role in creating new opportunities for global industries and the support it has extended to the growth and innovation of the international medical sector. The exceptional volume of direct and subsidiary deals worth $3.9 billion concluded at the event validates the global community’s confidence in the UAE as a venue for industry events. These deals, which were struck between participating companies, health institutions, clinics, and hospitals, were driven by market demand for innovation, and the growth in public and private sector budgets for serving health services and disease prevention requirements, especially after the challenges experienced by health and medical institutions during the pandemic.”
AEEDC Dubai will hold its next edition in February 2023.