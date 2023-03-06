Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company ADQ and diversified conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC) announced on Monday their intention to create the region’s largest multi-asset class investment manager.
The investment manager will manage a portfolio of assets from ADQ’s Alternative Investments platform, Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG) and IHC as well as fresh capital from founding shareholders and future investors to deploy globally. It is expected that all ADQ, ADG and IHC’s capital earmarked for alternative investments will be deployed by the new investment manager, headquartered in Abu Dhabi.
General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, will join as a strategic investor and partner.
The investment manager, through a series of new funds, will make investments in alternative assets, including private equity, venture capital, private credit and public equities. It will invest through a combination of LP commitments to top tier global funds (i.e., fund of funds strategy), direct investments (including private equity and venture capital), credit and co-investments.
Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and CEO of ADQ, said: “Today’s announcement demonstrates our intention to create the largest independent alternative investment manager from the region that will serve global markets, with a clear remit to maximise long-term returns. Together with IHC, we will consolidate investment talent, expertise, and capabilities with scale and firepower to deliver long-term value in a rapidly evolving market.”
The funds will invest across the capital structure and asset life cycle, covering early-stage venture capital to growth and scale-up equity, through to mature and established businesses.
Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said: “Research is showing the global market for alternative investments will continue to grow in the next five years. With these positive indicators, we believe there is a compelling opportunity to invest at scale. There is no doubt this new joint venture will enable the new investment manager to access a diversified regional and global pipeline of investments, manage long-term capital on behalf of its investors, and become a leading institutional investor and partner of choice.”
The investment manager will establish its primary hub in Abu Dhabi, with the intention of adding further international offices in North America, Europe and Asia.