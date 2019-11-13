Adnoc will meet up to 40% of EGA’s needs for raw material used in aluminium smelting

Adnoc on Wednesday announced that it has signed a long-term agreement with Emirates Global Aluminium Image Credit: Adnoc Group/ Instagram

Abu Dhabi: Adnoc on Wednesday announced that it has signed a long-term agreement with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the largest industrial company in the UAE outside the oil and gas sector, to supply EGA with the majority of the calcined petroleum coke produced by its new Carbon Black and Delayed Coker (CBDC) facility in Ruwais.

Calcined petroleum coke is used by EGA in the aluminium smelting process. This new agreement will allow EGA to source up to 40 per cent of its calcined coke requirements from within the UAE, reducing its logistics costs and reliance on imports.

“For many decades, Adnoc has been a catalyst for growth, development and diversification in the UAE. This agreement contributes to further increasing the local economic benefit generated from the UAE’s natural resources and deepens ties and integration between two of the UAE’s most important industries,” said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Adnoc Group chief executive officer.