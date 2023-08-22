Abu Dhabi: ADNOC Logistics and Services has taken delivery of a third new-build very large crude carrier (VLCC), it said on Tuesday.
‘Arzanah’, an LNG dual-fuel VLCC, joins two other VLCCs that the energy maritime logistics company received earlier this year – in June and July. A fourth vessel is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter.
These vessels are anticipated to trade on the spot market and are built by Hanwha Ocean, formerly known as Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, at its Okpo Shipyard in Geoje Island, South Korea.
The new-build VLCC fleet is categorised as one of the most environmentally efficient VLCCs in operation today, thanks to its LNG dual-fuel engine that is designed to run on the lower emitting transitional fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG). ADNOC L&S has committed approximately $2 billion to building environmentally efficient vessels and has successfully reduced the carbon intensity of its owned fleet by more than 20 per cent between 2018 and 2022.
VLCC Arzanah, designed for long haul voyages to ship crude to customers worldwide, has a length of 336 meters and a deadweight of 300,000 metric tonnes, carrying approximately 2 million barrels of crude per voyage.