Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec) has renewed a memorandum of understating with the Emirates Medical Association and the Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau to promote Abu Dhabi as a hub for health care services and a global knowledge destination.

The renewal aims to increase the number of international medical conferences and congresses hosted in Abu Dhabi. The tripartite agreement is expected to usher in a new wave of opportunities for international events within the Emirate. Adnec hosted a total of 442 local, regional and international events and welcomed more than 2 million visitors in 2017, leading to a contribution of Dh3.9 billion to the Abu Dhabi economy.