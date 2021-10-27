ADNEC Image Credit: Supplied/Gulf News archives

Dubai: The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) launched a plan for expanding the facilities and infrastructure of the group’s centres in Abu Dhabi and London. The expansion aims to boost ADNEC’s competitiveness and ability to attract and hold major international events for all sectors.

The development operations at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre include building the largest exhibition hall in the MENA region and boast an overall area of 10,000 square meters. This will be located at the Marina across from the Centre, and will be the first of its kind in the region to be located on a waterfront.

Development work for the Excel London centre in the UK, which is owned fully by ADNEC, will include beginning the third stage of expanding its facilities. This involves adding 25,000 square meters of space for exhibitions, establishing new halls for meeting and conferences, and adding several services facilities across three floors, which will increase the centre’s overall space by 25 per cent to reach 125,000 square meters.

“The development process for the company’s centres will contribute to increasing the direct and indirect contributions of the tourism business sector to the economy of Abu Dhabi and London,” said Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO at ADNEC. “It supports sustainable development in the UAE and Britain, leading to transferring and localising advanced technologies in both countries.”

The development process is expected to involve the renovation of infrastructure in the Canal and Marina area. The new hall’s design will be flexible and capable of hosting events of various scales and types from different sectors, and it will be equipped with the most cutting-edge world-class technology for this sector. This will be in addition to facilities and infrastructure that will help provide a unique experience to participants and visitors alike.