Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank on Najda Street in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: All networks operated by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) were up and running again on Sunday morning after a systems upgrade was carried out. The scheduled upgrade took place overnight from 12am-5am leaving networks temporarily unavailable during that time, the bank said.

ADIB customers were informed from last Sunday that the bank’s systems would be undergoing an update during those hours, with the SMS messages sent out in batches to all of their customers notifying them about the planned update, the bank added.