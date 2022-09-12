Abu Dhabi: As many as 136 new industrial licences were registered in Abu Dhabi in the first half of 2022.
According to data from the Industrial Development Bureau (IBD), part of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the total value of capital expenditures of industrial establishments that switched to in-production stage rose to Dh3.1 billion compared to Dh1.03 billion in the same period last year.
The report also revealed the growing number of government tenders awarded to companies with In-Country Value (ICV) certificates, reaching 466 tenders, up from 95 tenders in H1 2021. The value of tenders won by ICV-holding companies rose from Dh550 million in the first six months of 2021 to Dh970.5 million in H1 2022.
Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Under-Secretary of ADDED, said: “The strong indicators of IDB’s H1-2022 report reflects the strength of the manufacturing sector in Abu Dhabi, which is a key priority for achieving our economic diversification objectives. The industrial sector is the largest contributor to Abu Dhabi’s non-oil GDP in addition to its role in creating jobs and enhancing knowledge and innovation-driven initiatives”.