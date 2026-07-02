Speaking on the occasion, CM Majhi said, “Today marks Odisha's entry into the global aluminium supply chain. Already India's leading hub for metals and mineral-based industries, the state is now poised to become a global centre for aluminium and value-added manufacturing. This investment will enable Odisha to develop the complete aluminium value chain, from mining and refining to smelting and downstream manufacturing, creating greater value within the state. It is an important step towards Samruddha Odisha 2036 and our contribution to Viksit Bharat 2047.”