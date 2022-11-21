Abu Dhabi: Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group and TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Middle East & Africa have signed an agreement to explore opportunities to solarise assets across KEZAD’s industrial ecosystem.
Under the agreement, the partners will contribute their expertise and technologies to conduct a series of feasibility studies for distributed solar generation at KEZAD, covering economic, commercial, regulatory, and technical aspects.
Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO - Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, said: “Through our collaboration with TotalEnergies, we are keen to realise the complete potential of distributed solar generation across our integrated ecosystem at KEZAD Group, and to enhance the value proposition we can offer to our investors while supporting Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s sustainability goals.”
Hamady Sy, Managing Director TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Middle East and Africa, said: “We are pleased to partner with KEZAD and AD Ports Group as this agreement is a steppingstone for many future opportunities. As a global multi-energy company, our goal is to contribute to the development of renewables in the UAE.”
The agreement comes as Abu Dhabi accelerates its development of solar energy solutions to support the wider UAE net zero emissions by 2050 agenda. The emirate plans to install 5.6 gigawatts of solar PV capacity by 2026 and is currently developing the world’s largest solar plant with a capacity of 2 gigawatts in the Al Dhafra region.