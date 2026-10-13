CXMT claims that its product is a 4F² DDR5 server memory, meaning its DRAM is built for servers rather than phones or laptops. The “4F²” describes how much surface area one memory cell takes up, measured against F, the minimum line-width of the chip. Today’s standard is 6F². The 4F² design shrinks the cell footprint from 3F × 2F to 2F × 2F, which could raise density by roughly 30% to 50% on the same chip area. More capacity per chip means more memory per server, at lower cost per bit.