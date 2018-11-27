Dubai: Acronis, a global leader in hybrid cloud solutions, has announced a global technology partnership with Manchester City. As part of the partnership, Acronis will help the club to enhance and develop their data back-up and storage capabilities. In top-flight football, teams rely on data to review their own performance and analyse the opposition.
Developing a winning game-plan involves meticulous analysis of many key elements, including passes, touches, set-piece goals, player heat maps, and much more — which are studied before, during and after every match in order to get that vital competitive edge over the opposition.
Partnering with Acronis, the reigning English Premier League champions will be able to significantly optimise data management. Having all data, applications and systems efficiently backed up and ready to be restored will open new opportunities for what can be done with all available data, helping the club to reach new goals.
“At the highest level of competition, data is a critical asset. Acronis’ technology is perfectly suited for high-pressure, digitally intensive environment,” said John Zanni, President of Acronis. “We are proud to partner with this great club and look forward to our joint projects in the future. We are confident this partnership will benefit Manchester City, Acronis, and all our partners and customers.”