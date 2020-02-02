Dubai: Accor, the hospitality company operating hotels across the world, announced on Sunday it has taken over the operations of two hotels in Dubai.

The takeover comes as Accor signed a partnership with Dubai Developments that will allow it to manage the Movenpick Grand Al Bustan by Dubai Airport, as well as Swissotel and Swissotel Living Al Murooj. The latter is a hotel located between Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Under the terms of the deal, both hotels will undergo significant upgrades, Accor said, in line with its brand standards.

The takeover is effective this month, and will add another 800 keys to Accor’s network in Dubai. The Movenpick Grand Al Bustan, which has been operational since 1997, will undergo a three-year improvement plan, and will house 279 rooms.