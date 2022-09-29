The Capital International Group of Enterprises is a leading business services provider in the UAE with 16 years of trusted excellence and offers a wide range of services to existing companies as well as entrepreneurs and investors from around the world who are looking to set up businesses in the UAE. Its world-class customer care team has helped more than 60,000 investors and entrepreneurs with business set-up services in the UAE.
International Group Holdings
CIG Business Services: It provides business set-up and allied services such as corporate PRO service (trade license, registration services, employee visa, family visa, investor visa, maid visa), attestation services, accounting and bookkeeping, bank account opening assistance, healthcare consultancy, HR services, tax and vAT, etc.
• The Capital: Offers luxury office space and serviced offices on a rental basis in the heart of Dubai, corporate meeting room/ board room facility, call answering service, dedicated phone number service, 5-star hospitality services, etc.
• CIG Digital Services: Offers state-of-the-art digital marketing services in the Emirates for start-ups, SME and corporate.
• CIG IT Solutions: Offers top-class software, mobile app, e-commerce management and web development services in the UAE.
• GO360 Properties: Enables the buying and selling of residential, commercial, and leisure properties in the UAE.
• Cyfrowy Technologies: Ultimate solution for e-commerce business in the UAE.
Experienced business consultants at CIG Dubai have been providing comprehensive company formation (business set-up) services in Dubai for start-ups, SMEs, large corporations, foreign investors and entrepreneurs for the past 16 years. For many years now, CIG has been associated with various business councils, committees, and official boards such as the Dubai Economy and Abu Dhabi FDIs, and it has partnership with major free zones in the UAE. Furthermore, CIG Dubai has been providing business set-up services with the support of the Dubai Department of Economic Development.
If you have any queries related to the services offered by CIG in the UAE, you can schedule an appointment for a free consultation.
Contact details:
Toll Free: 800 244 (CIG)
Quick Mail: enquiries@cigdubai.ae
Corporate Office: 19th floor, 48 Burj Gate Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown P.O. 116171, Dubai, UAE.