The GCC countries are looking to boost trade within the region by lifting restrictions on cross-border movement of goods. The issue became glaringly obvious last year during the logjam at Al Ghuwaifat customs check post (pictured) on the UAE-Saudi border. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Abu Dhabi: The value of trade in goods between the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia has increased to Dh18.3 billion during the first four months of 2019, a growth of 20.6 per cent compared with the same period of 2018, according to figures released by the Statistics Centre — Abu Dhabi.

The emirate’s trade with Saudi Arabia accounted for 25.6 per cent of its total trade with the rest of the world from January to April 2019, which reached Dh71.44 billion.

The value of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil exports to Saudi Arabia jumped to Dh8.9 billion at the end of April, up 34.8 per cent compared with Dh6.6 billion over the same period of 2018.

According to the Statistics Centre figures, the emirate’s exports to Saudi Arabia accounted for 45 per cent of its total exports to the world, which, during the period from January to April, amounted to about Dh17.3 billion.

In terms of re-exports, the value between the two sides — during the same period — increased from Dh4.4 billion to Dh5.2 billion, an increase of 18 per cent. Thus, the re-export trade carried out by the emirate with Saudi Arabia constituted 30 per cent of the total trade with the world at the end of last April.