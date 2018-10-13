Abu Dhabi

The GDP of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi at current prices grew to Dh232.7 billion in the second quarter of 2018, up 15.3 per cent to from Dh201.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017.

This is detailed in the Quarterly National Accounts Report released recently by Statistics Centre — Abu Dhabi (SCAD) for the second quarter of 2018. Derived from the results of the Centre’s Quarterly Economic Survey, the report presents several important estimates on the economic developments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the period under review, showing positive growth in both oil and non-oil activities.

According to the Quarterly National Accounts Report, Abu Dhabi’s oil GDP grew by 36.0 per cent to Dh94.8 billion during Q2 2018, up from 69.7 in Q2 2017, constituting 40.7 per cent of the emirate’s second quarter GDP, while non-oil GDP increased by 4.4 per cent from Dh132.1 billion in Q2 2017 to Dh137.9 billion in Q2 2018 making up 59.3 per cent of the emirate’s GDP at current prices for the second quarter of 2018.

A breakdown of the results by institutional sector at current prices shows a 16.5 per cent rise in the value added of non-financial corporations in the second quarter of 2018 compared with the same quarter of 2017. Meanwhile the value added of the financial corporations sector increased by 11.5 per cent, the general government sector by 7.6 per cent and the household sector by 3.4 per cent.