Dubai: Abu Dhabi launched a new government-led career-building programme to enable graduates and job seekers gain additional skills and springboard their careers.
The new programme expands on existing upskilling initiatives that have matched more than 4,000 Emiratis to full-time jobs in 2021.
It will also provide access to apprenticeships, internships, first-step careers and specialist and practical training opportunities through partners. Job-matching support across the public and private sector will help citizens expand their skill set.
Led by the Department of Government Support, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the Human Resources Authority and Abu Dhabi School of Government, the programme includes upskilling and personalised training in high-demand areas of science, digital technology, and data analytics – as well as career coaching.
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed said, “By building on previous training programmes, we are providing ongoing support for our talented workforce to continue expanding their skills at all stages of their career, and help drive the future progress of the nation.”
“The launch of this initiative further strengthens synergies between the public and private sector by creating an ecosystem that connects fresh graduates and job seekers with career development opportunities,” said Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support. “Alongside our partners, we are identifying the most in-demand skills of the future across a wide range of industries and providing personalised development plans tailored to each individual’s career path.”