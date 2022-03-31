Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s AD Ports will partner the Ghassan Aboud Group to set up an automotive export and distribution hub in KIZAD (Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi).
The facilities will “foster global trade partnerships bringing together buyers, sellers, logistics services providers, government enablers, facilitators, and financial service providers,” the companies said in a statement. The facility will be one of the largest in the region and will feature areas for showrooms, storage, spare parts, workshops, test tracks, auction houses, social and office spaces in addition to logistics services, government support and commercial support services. It will also include a free zone and zones to facilitate the trade of passenger and commercial vehicles, EVs, heavy equipment and machinery and spare parts.
“AD Ports Group is continuously working to develop state-of-the-art industrial infrastructure across key sectors within our Economic Cities & Free Zones Cluster as part of our commitment to driving national efforts towards the UAE’s economic diversification goals and Operation 300bn strategy,” said Mohamed Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group.
The hub will also leverage technology to offer a digital marketplace that will cater to automotive trade and export needs. “It is masterplanned to serve the automotive industry within the region and wider global markets,” said Ghassan Aboud, Chairman of the Ghassan Aboud Group. “We trust that it will provide a competitive edge by offering advanced infrastructure, ease of doing business, conducive policies, and space availability.”
By offering an efficient and integrated business environment that nurtures a highly skilled workforce and enhances operational productivity, we believe the regional auto hub will be a key driver in strengthening the UAE's position at the centre of the region’s evolving global automotive and mobility supply chain.
This comes a month after AD Ports and Ghassan Aboud signed an agreement to build a regional food and logistics hub, which will span 3.5 square kilometres, also in KIZAD.
"We are committed to bringing international expertise to the UAE and Abu Dhabi through our collaborations and to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a major economic hub,” said Aboud. “We are confident that these new initiatives and public-private investments mark a pioneering step in the UAE’s position as an important axle for future growth."