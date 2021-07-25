Al Maryah Island HUB 71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has been selected by Abu Dhabi Residents Office to endorse tech talent for their Entrepreneur Golden Visa from Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has been selected by Abu Dhabi Residents Office, a division of the Department of Economic Development (ADDED), to endorse exceptional tech talent for their Entrepreneur Golden Visa from Abu Dhabi.

Hub71 will review, evaluate and issue endorsement letters to entrepreneurial talent for the Entrepreneur Golden Visa based on requirements set by ADDED and the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA). Once entrepreneurs obtain a letter of endorsement from Hub71, ADRO and the ICA will manage enquires relating to final visa approval and issuance of the Entrepreneur Golden Visa.

“Being entrusted as one of the key organizations in the UAE to review and endorse talented tech professionals for the Entrepreneur Golden Visa is further recognition of our credibility as a leading technology ecosystem at the forefront of stimulating entrepreneurship,” said Ibrahim Ajami, Interim CEO at Hub71 and Head of Ventures and Growth at Mubadala Investment Company.

The Entrepreneur Golden Visa is valid for five years and enables entrepreneurs who are foreign nationals and UAE residents to make the UAE their long-term home to build and scale technologies and innovative solutions. In addition to the entrepreneurs, their spouses, children and up to three of the entrepreneur’s executive directors could also be covered under the visa, enabling them to live, work and study in a vibrant market without the need for a national sponsor.

Hub71 will review applications from entrepreneurs operating in a diverse range of technology sectors including FinTech, HealthTech, EdTech, E-commerce, AI and big data.

Eligibility for entrepreneur golden visa