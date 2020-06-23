Abu Dhabi-based EOS Advanced Technologies L.L.C (“EOS”) on Tuesday unveiled plans to invest Dh200 million in the research and development (R&D) of next generation defense systems for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region throughout the year 2021.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
Abu Dhabi: EOS Advanced Technologies will invest Dh200 million in the research and development (R&D) of next-generation defense systems through 2021.

“We are targeting promising markets in the region with R&D projects as part of our $1 billion global investment in much-needed defense technologies,” said Abdul Rahman Abdullah Al Blooshi, CEO. “We are also keen to attract talented young Emiratis to develop their capabilities in R&D and be a nucleus for the UAE’s future industry in this vital area.”

EOS recently tested anti-tank missiles and a 30mm cannon from their R400S-Mk2 remote weapon station mounted on a high mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicle.

The firings - conducted at the Redstone Test Centre in Alabama, US - were part of a R&D project involving EOS Defense Systems US and the Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership involving Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin. The team worked to fully integrate the Javelin with EOS’ RWS within 10 months.

The EOS R400S-MK2 RWS is in full production and is in use by six allied nations. Weighing less than 420 kilogram, the system can be mounted on a range of fighting and support vehicles, both wheeled and tracked.

EOS Advanced Technologies is a subsidiary of Electro Optic Systems Pty, an Australian company active in the development of remote weapon stations.