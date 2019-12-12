The report provides an analysis of the results of the CPI for November 2019

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased by 0.8 per cent during the period January to November 2019 compared with the same period of 2018, as the index reached 110.8 per cent for the same period in 2019, while it was 111.7 per cent for the corresponding period of 2018, according to Statistics Centre — Abu Dhabi, SCAD.

The report provides an analysis of the results of the CPI for November 2019 with the base year 2014. In addition, it provides the results of CPI by household welfare levels, by household type, by Abu Dhabi regions and provides the percentage contribution of the major expenditure groups in the annual price change.

The CPI decreased by 0.3 per cent in November 2019 compared with November 2018, where the index reached 110.3 per cent during November 2019, while it was 110.6 per cent in November 2018, SCAD said.

The CPI increased by 0.5 per cent in November 2019 compared with October 2019, where the index reached 110.3 per cent during November 2019, while it was 109.8 per cent in October 2019.

“The decline in consumer prices during the period January to November 2019 compared with the same period of 2018, contributed to a decrease of 1.3 per cent in consumer prices for households of the bottom welfare level, and 1.2 per cent for the middle welfare level, and 0.4 per cent for the top welfare level,” it noted.

SCAD indicated that the decline in consumer prices during the period under review compared with the same period of 2018, contributed to a decrease of 0.8 per cent for citizen households, 0.9 per cent for non-citizen households, and 1.4 per cent for shared households.

The ‘Housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel’ group contributed 137.4 per cent to the overall decrease in the CPI during the period January to November of 2019 compared with the same period of 2018.

Prices of this group decreased by 3.6 per cent over the same period.

Prices of the ‘Transport’ group decreased by 5.8 per cent during the first eleven month of 2019 compared with the same period of 2018, and contributed 102.9 per cent to the overall decrease.