Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi based ADQ has launched 'Rafed', a group purchasing organization (GPO) to manage the procurement of healthcare-related products and services.
Rafed will initially be responsible for the primary procurement needs of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), which include supplier sourcing, procurement ordering, warehousing, and distribution. Going forward, it will also aim to incorporate other local and regional healthcare providers into its programme.
The long-term aim of Rafed is to ensure the availability and quality of essential goods and services for the healthcare sector. The group seeks to reduce operating costs for healthcare providers and ensure effective procurement and delivery mechanisms by establishing competitive contracts with suppliers.
“ADQ is taking the lead in creating a solution that directly addresses a need that exists across Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector,” said Jaap Kalkman, chief investment officer at ADQ. “By bringing together procurement, warehousing and distribution of healthcare products and supplies under one roof, we will be able to enhance the quality and cost of purchasing and ensure consistent availability and standardisation of essential requirements.”
The new entity will help to convert individual contracts currently being managed on a facility-by-facility basis to become part of a coordinated approach in which economies of scale help reduce cost.