Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi investment company ADQ is adding to its healthcare assets with the launch of another new company – Union71 – that will provide healthcare providers with laboratory testing services. The new company will first start working with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), before expanding its services with other healthcare providers.
Union71 will also aim to improve healthcare outcomes for patients with its testing along with reducing costs. ADQ this month had launched its group purchasing organisation – Rafed – to manage the procurement of healthcare-related products and services in the UAE.
According to ADQ, Rafed will work to ensure the availability and quality of essential goods and services, while also looking to reduce the operating costs for healthcare providers in the country.