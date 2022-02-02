Dubai: AD Ports Group has acquired 22.32 per cent stake in logistics firm Aramex and a 10 per cent stake in UAE-based contractor National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC). NMDC specialises in engineering, procurement, construction and marine dredging.
Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “These two leading companies provide a strong strategic fit with AD Ports Group’s vision to develop the maritime and logistics industries across the region and globally.”
“Given the international scope of both Aramex’s and NMDC’s operations, we are confident that there will be significant opportunities for collaboration and growth when aligned with AD Ports Group’s diverse, integrated business model.”