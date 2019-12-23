The main shift was as a result of a 24 per cent year-to-date increase in imports

ABU DHABI: The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has seen a 71 per cent increase in works of art, collectors’ pieces and antiques trade commodity.

In a trade figures report released by the Statistics Centre — Abu Dhabi, SCAD, total trade of the commodity for the first nine months of 2019 reached approximately Dh6.60 billion, compared to Dh3.86 billion for the same period in 2018.