This will be used to ease cash concerns of overseas companies placing orders

New funding programme will aid local entities and their overseas buyers with needed resources. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Exports Office is setting up a Dh550 million fund to support the export sector, by helping out cash-strapped overseas buyers of UAE merchandise and the national companies that sell them.

“This is not only a difficult time for UAE exporters, but it’s also a challenging time for their overseas buyers," said Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Chairman of Adex. "Both are dealing with liquidity and cashflow issues, delayed supplier payments and limited access to financing.

"Adex provides a solution to these challenges that enables both the exporter and foreign importer to quickly and easily fund mutually beneficial transactions.”

How can this fund be tapped?

When a qualified overseas buyer certifies the successful completion of an Adex-funded transaction, Adex will then make a direct payment to the UAE exporter. The allocated funds will only be used for export transactions that are approved and qualify under the programme.

“We need all companies in the UAE to know how to access the full range of Adex financial products and services available to advance their business development efforts,” Al Suwaidi said. Adex is also working to establish partnerships with departments of economic development and chambers of commerce across all emirates to raise awareness on the new programme.