Abu Dhabi authorities have launched a new index to guide and facilitate “private sector players’ transition to Industry 4.0 technologies, applications, and methods”, it was announced on Sunday.
The Abu Dhabi Smart Manufacturing Index, launched by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), empowers manufacturers with the necessary knowledge and training to initiate an Industry 4.0 transformation journey and scale up with speed and quality. It breaks down sophisticated concepts into six building blocks to provide a clear and easy-to-follow roadmap, which starts by evaluating a production facility’s current state, followed by ways to raise readiness levels, proposed steps necessary for transforming their facilities, and identifying optimal production solutions to help reap gains of shifting to advanced manufacturing.
Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED, said: “The Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy has ushered in a new era, not only for the manufacturing sector, but for the whole economic landscape in the region. To further enhance a smart, circular, and sustainable economy, we are forging ahead with taking the manufacturing sector to the next level by empowering industrial facilities to keep pace with latest trends and solutions.
“Backed by strong fundamentals and a unique business ecosystem, Abu Dhabi continues to cement its status as a leading industrial hub in the region. We believe it is of paramount importance to equip manufacturers with vital, seamless, and effective mechanisms to transition to Industry 4.0 technologies and applications to drive future growth, and pre-empt for shifts in demand and supply.”
Since the launch of Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy, ADDED has been rolling out initiatives and partnering with leading global institutions to deliver the strategy’s objectives, including the targeted growth of the sector to Dh172 billion, creating 13,600 new jobs, and increasing the emirate’s non-oil exports to Dh178.8 billion by 2031.