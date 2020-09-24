Dubai: Abu Dhabi has issued new procurement guidelines for partnerships between public and private sector enterprises. These were issued by Abu Dhabi Investment Office.
The new regulations provide "greater clarity" to the private sector engaging with the government during the procurement and development phase of any major PPP project. The regulations follow the Abu Dhabi Government’s announcement earlier in the year to procure Dh10 billion worth of infrastructure partnership projects across a range of sectors. This includes those in education, transport and municipality.
The announcement was made as part of Ghadan 21, Abu Dhabi’s accelerator programme. ADIO has also published a Partnership Projects Guidebook to support greater collaboration. The emirate had issued a Public-Private Partnership Law last year.
Delivery side
Implementation will be carried out by ADIO’s Infrastructure Partnerships unit, which collaborates with government departments to identify, develop and procure infrastructure partnership projects. Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director-General of ADIO, said: “ADIO’s role is to encourage the deployment of private sector expertise, efficiencies and innovation in the emirate’s major infrastructure projects. We welcome investors seeking to partner with the government to bring ambitious projects to life here.”
ADIO is the central authority responsible for the development and procurement of all infrastructure projects delivered through a PPP model in Abu Dhabi. Earlier this year, ADIO facilitated its first partnership project under the new Partnership Projects framework. The Noor Abu Dhabi Street Lighting PPP project is expected to save enough energy to power 8,000 homes.