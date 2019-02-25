ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank’s, ADIB, Board of Directors Monday announced the appointment of Mazin Manna as ADIB’s new Group Chief Executive Officer, after obtaining UAE Central Bank approval.
Mazin Manna — a graduate of the London School of Economics and Political Science — brings 28 years of experience in international banking, with deep knowledge of the regional market. With considerable expertise in institutional and commercial banking, he has led the growth of several businesses, while demonstrating a disciplined approach to governance and risk management.
He joins ADIB after having been the CEO for the Middle East and North Africa at Credit Agricole CIB and Group Senior Country officer for the UAE. In that capacity, he was responsible for the organisation’s regional business following his appointment in July 2015. He was also a member of the Extended Executive Committee of Credit Agricole CIB.
Khamis Buharoon, who has been Acting Chief Executive Officer since March 2017, will return to his role as Vice Chairman of the board while ensuring a smooth transition.
— WAM