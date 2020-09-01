Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Invest in Israel have opened to set out a plan for formal cooperation, with particular focus on innovation and technology.
“As a leading centre for R&D in the region, home to a thriving tech industry and the Middle East’s first Advanced Technology Research Council, Abu Dhabi is well positioned to partner with Israeli organisations at the forefront of innovation,” said Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, director-general of ADIO.
“ADIO is committed to helping companies from across the world, establish and grow in Abu Dhabi. We want to ensure Israeli firms can tap into everything that Abu Dhabi has to offer as a vibrant global business centre.”
The initial meeting was held between Ziva Eger, chief executive of Invest in Israel, and Monira Hisham Al-Kuttab who leads ADIO’s international promotional activity. Meetings scheduled throughout September.