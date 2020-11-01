Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has appointed Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri as Chief Executive Officer.
Al Dhaheri, who previously held the top role at Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), oversaw TAQA’s merger with Abu Dhabi Power Corporation (ADPower) that created one of the largest utility companies in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.
“He will play a key role in executing the exchange’s strategic goals and overseeing its contribution to the growth and diversification of Abu Dhabi’s economy, and the enhancement of its capital markets,” the exchange said in a tweet on Sunday.
Prior to joining TAQA, he held leadership roles at Abu Dhabi Media Company, Etihad Rail, and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA). He has also held a board seat at United Printing & Publishing.
Al Dhaheri holds a master’s in management from Abu Dhabi University and a bachelor’s in international business from Eckerd College in the US.
Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of ADX, commented: “I wish Al Dhaheri all the success in his new role by leading the ADX work team to implement strategic initiatives, which will enhance the successful track record of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.”