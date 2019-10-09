Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) has signed an agreement with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by Dr. Rauda Saeed Al Saadi, Director General of ADDA and Osman Sultan, du CEO, during GITEX Technology Week 2019, aims to strengthen the integrated system of government services through infrastructure development and use of innovative platforms.

As part of the agreement, EITC will offer innovative digital solutions that will pave the way for government entities and private organizations to enhance the efficiency of their operations, as well as elevate the integration of services across Abu Dhabi Government.

The MoU also provides the framework for both parties to develop innovative technologies and platforms for promoting new business opportunities, digital services, pilot projects and other key areas of cooperation.

Dr. Al Saadi emphasized the importance of this partnership in realizing the digital transformation goals of the Abu Dhabi Government, developing the Emirate’s technology infrastructure, and strengthening Abu Dhabi position as a leading global hub for technological innovation.

She added: “Technology has become one of the key pillars of the UAE’s economic diversification strategy, and ADDA works in collaboration with government and private entities to develop cutting-edge technology solutions and initiatives designed to improve the government’s technology structures.

"Through our agreement with EITC, we will build an advanced digital system that offers practical, fast, high-quality and efficient solutions. This will enable government entities to function and process transactions more efficiently and thereby enhance their performance.”

Osman Sultan, CEO, EITC, said that the collaboration reflects du's vision to deliver highly innovative solutions that boost its leading position in delivering the latest technology.