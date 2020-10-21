Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Department of Energy (DoE) has updated its list of violations and fines for companies operating in the emirate, with the new fines ranging from Dh2000 to a maximum of Dh10 million depending on the severity of the violation.
The new measures apply to all licensed entities, service providers, real estate developers, facility owners, energy services companies and individuals. The DoE says its update is aimed at securing the energy infrastructure of the emirate and to also protect end-users as Abu Dhabi looks to upgrade its energy ecosystem.
Among the updated list of violations – of which 72 were issued – they include violations for restricting, distorting or preventing competition in the energy sector, or damaging consumer interests, with this violation carrying the highest penalty of Dh10 million.
Other violations and fines of Dh500,000 will be imposed on licensed entities that impose fees, tariffs and prices that have not been approved or do not comply with the law.
Companies that also fail to adhere to the DoE’s environment, health and safety management systems will also face a fine of Dh100,000.
Facility owners and individuals who fail to comply with the installments, fittings and equipment standards of the DoE will be hit with a Dh50,000 fine.
The DoE also said that licensed entities will face a daily fine of Dh2000 per day for failing to comply with the DoE’s regulations and to reverse their violations.