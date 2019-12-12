The investments were announced in conjunction with the SALT Abu Dhabi conference

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announced its initial three investments on Thursday.

The first investment is a strategic partnership with Avenue Capital Group, the New York-based global investment firm managing assets of more than $10 billion across markets in the United States, Europe and Asia. Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners has committed $100 million to a new global private credit strategy that will be run by Avenue Capital Group from ADGM.

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners also announced a strategic partnership with Sirius Aviation Capital to invest in mid-life, single-aisle aircraft, which are currently on lease to airlines around the globe. Through a joint venture between both companies, Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners has committed $100 million to a new company, Sirius Aircraft Investments, which will be based in ADGM to leverage its proximity to the rapidly growing aviation market in the GCC, Africa, Central and South East Asia.

Finally, Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners has invested $25 million with Freedom Asset Management, an existing Abu Dhabi Global Market based wealth management company looking to expand its product range. Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners will help fund Freedom Asset Management for growth capital.